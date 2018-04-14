FIRE: Town of Martha evacuated due to fire danger - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FIRE: Town of Martha evacuated due to fire danger

MARTHA, OK (KSWO) - Martha residents evacuated from their homes on Saturday because of the extreme fire danger. 15 homes, abandoned structures and businesses have burned to the ground. Officials say some fire fighters have reported they were hurt while battling the flames. The Oklahoma Forestry Service called out a suppression group to Martha. They posted to Facebook that 4 dozers and 8 Type 6 engines with overhead are responding. The evacuees were taken to the Martha Road Baptist Church, and the American Red Cross has responded there to help as well.

The fire spread from the northwest part of town all the way through southeast. The fire was reported contained as of Saturday night. Residents were not let back into their home though as power and gas were cut for safety. 

Jackson County officials say the fire started at the a cotton module near town. Officials describe the fire as a 'sea of red.' 

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

