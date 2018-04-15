TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lane on Gore Blvd closed Monday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lane on Gore Blvd closed Monday

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The outside westbound lane on Gore Boulevard in front of 53rd Street will be closed starting Monday, April 16. Drivers can still drive east and west on Gore, but traffic in that area will be slowed 10 to 20 miles per hours because of construction. It's unknown how long this lane will be closed because of this $6.1 million dollar road project on 53rd Street. The construction may last through August. According to the city, north and southbound on Northwest 53rd Street north of Gore is still restricted as this project continues.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:33:32 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

  • Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:57:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:33:19 GMT
    Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

  • Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:18:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:33:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...
    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.
    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.
    •   
Powered by Frankly