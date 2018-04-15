TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lane on Gore Blvd closed Monday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The outside westbound lane on Gore Boulevard in front of 53rd Street will be closed starting Monday, April 16. Drivers can still drive east and west on Gore, but traffic in that area will be slowed 10 to 20 miles per hours because of construction. It's unknown how long this lane will be closed because of this $6.1 million dollar road project on 53rd Street. The construction may last through August. According to the city, north and southbound on Northwest 53rd Street north of Gore is still restricted as this project continues.

