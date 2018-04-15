TRAFFIC ADVISORY: East Lawton intersection closed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Starting Monday, April 16th, the intersection of Southeast Avalon Avenue and Southeast 45th Street will be closed. The City of Lawton says it will be closed until next week during the reconstruction of 45th street.

Drivers can still travel north and south on 45th Street, but they will not be able to access Avalon directly from 45th.

