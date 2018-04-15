Former Kiowa Co. Sheriff passed away

Former Kiowa County Sheriff Thomas Eugene Denton (Source Ray & Martha's Funeral Home)
KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - It's been a sad couple of days for Kiowa County residents. Their former Sheriff Thomas Eugene Denton died at age 75 on Thursday, April 12. He spent most of his life in Hobart in the trucking business and as an auctioneer around southwest Oklahoma. He became sheriff in 1985 and serviced until 2003. According to his obituary, he was the longest serving sheriff in the county.
His funeral is Monday, April 16th at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hobart.
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
"A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"
