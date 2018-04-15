Former Kiowa Co. Sheriff passed away

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - It's been a sad couple of days for Kiowa County residents. Their former Sheriff Thomas Eugene Denton died at age 75 on Thursday, April 12. He spent most of his life in Hobart in the trucking business and as an auctioneer around southwest Oklahoma. He became sheriff in 1985 and serviced until 2003. According to his obituary, he was the longest serving sheriff in the county.

His funeral is Monday, April 16th at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hobart.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.