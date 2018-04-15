Former Kiowa Co. Sheriff passed away - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Kiowa Co. Sheriff passed away

Former Kiowa County Sheriff Thomas Eugene Denton (Source Ray & Martha's Funeral Home) Former Kiowa County Sheriff Thomas Eugene Denton (Source Ray & Martha's Funeral Home)

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - It's been a sad couple of days for Kiowa County residents. Their former Sheriff Thomas Eugene Denton died at age 75 on Thursday, April 12. He spent most of his life in Hobart in the trucking business and as an auctioneer around southwest Oklahoma. He became sheriff in 1985 and serviced until 2003. According to his obituary, he was the longest serving sheriff in the county.

His funeral is Monday, April 16th at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hobart.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:33:32 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

  • Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:57:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:33:19 GMT
    Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

  • Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:18:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:33:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...
    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.
    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.
    •   
Powered by Frankly