POLICE: Man shot, killed in east Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are in search of a homicide suspect following the death of a man outside the VFW on Northeast 20th Street. Police say it happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. The victim was taking to the hospital in someone's vehicle, not an ambulance. He was pronounced dead when he got to the hospital.

No suspect is in custody as of Sunday evening, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Lawton police encourage anyone with information on this shooting to call Crimestoppers at 580-355-INFO (4636) or Crimestoppers online to submit an anonymous tip. If the tip leads to an arrest and charges, you could receive a cash reward.

