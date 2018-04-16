MEDWATCH: CCMH recognizes volunteers for service



LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - National Volunteer Appreciation week is April 15-21. Comanche County Memorial Hospital has 110 volunteers who work in areas all over the hospital. CCMH officials say they are grateful to have them, but the volunteers say that they're the lucky ones.



"I sit at the lobby desk in the TMC, to assist patients and family members that are coming in and can't find where they are supposed to be," says Bob Hupp, a volunteer for 3 years.



Betty Klementovich has been volunteering in Surgicare at CCMH, for 29 years, as says she helps get charts ready for people who are having surgery.



Both say it's because of previous experiences that enticed them to want to volunteer.



"10 years ago now, I got to come to this hospital,” Hupp says. “And the Lord blessed me with some great doctors and nurses and staff, and they saved my life at least twice."



"We were there for 2 months, and they were such a help,” Klementovich says. “I thought if I could be a help to somebody else, that's what I decided that I would do."



Bob says if he had any advice to give to someone, it would be to volunteer.



"It's just the right thing to do to help those who need to be helped, because someday, you might need help," Hupp says.



Betty says she learned so much in her 29 years at the hospital, and hopes her story will encourage others to volunteer too.



"I have enjoyed it and it has been a blessing for me. More than I've ever blessed anybody else,” Klementovich says. “They have blessed me. So that's why I do this."



For more information on how you can volunteer at the hospital, you can call their office number at 580-585-5590, or you can stop by Guest Relations and fill out an application there.

