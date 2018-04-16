Lawton police release identity of victim in Sunday morning's deadly shooting

Lawton police are in search of a homicide suspect following the death of a man outside the VFW on Northeast 20th Street.

Lawton police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning on the east side of the city.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Rory Martin.

According to police, Martin was in the 100 block of NE 20th Street when he was shot around 1:30 Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital by people who were on the scene were he was later pronounced dead.

LPD says they are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

