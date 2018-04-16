Lawton police release identity of victim in Sunday morning's deadly shooting

Monday, April 16 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-04-16 08:59:17 GMT
(Source KSWO)
Lawton police are in search of a homicide suspect following the death of a man outside the VFW on Northeast 20th Street.
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -
Lawton police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning on the east side of the city.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Rory Martin.
According to police, Martin was in the 100 block of NE 20th Street when he was shot around 1:30 Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital by people who were on the scene were he was later pronounced dead.
LPD says they are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.
Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:24:48 GMT
(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.
Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:24:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."
Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:04 GMT
Monday, April 16 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:19:17 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.
Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.
