Oklahoma woman arrested after man killed with rock

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma City say a woman has been booked on a murder complaint after she allegedly hurled a large rock that killed a man.

Oklahoma City police Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that 32-year-old Roselina Elizabeth Starr was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint following the death of 61-year-old Gary Wayne Evans on Saturday.

Knight says Evans was inside his Oklahoma City home when Starr, his son's girlfriend, became upset and began hurling large rocks through a window. Police say one of the rocks struck Evans and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate Starr was booked at 12:16 a.m. Sunday. She was being held without bond Monday and records don't indicate if she is represented by an attorney.

