Farmers in need of hay in Northwest Oklahoma

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
The Oklahoma Forestry Service is asking for help to feed some larger victims of the wildfire outbreak from last week.

A post on their Facebook page says hay is becoming a big need for farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the fires.

The wildfire threat for the western half of Oklahoma continues to be extreme on Monday and Tuesday is predicted to be another "historic" fire danger day.

