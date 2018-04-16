UPDATE: Homes threatened by Altus wildfire

Firefighters from every department in Jackson County are on the scene of a wildfire west of Altus.

The fire started around 2:45 near the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 6. South winds pushed it to the north and the flames traveled at least two miles in two hours.

Firefighters are working to get containment on the fire but they do say there are some homes in the area which are threatened. They have brought in heavy equipment in an attempt to cut fire breaks to help gain control of the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries or structures lost at this time.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more about this fire.

