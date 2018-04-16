UPDATE: Homes threatened by Altus wildfire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Homes threatened by Altus wildfire

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Another large fire has sparked in Jackson County west of Altus. (Source KSWO Altus Tower Cam) Another large fire has sparked in Jackson County west of Altus. (Source KSWO Altus Tower Cam)
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Firefighters from every department in Jackson County are on the scene of a wildfire west of Altus.

The fire started around 2:45 near the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 6. South winds pushed it to the north and the flames traveled at least two miles in two hours. 

Firefighters are working to get containment on the fire but they do say there are some homes in the area which are threatened. They have brought in heavy equipment in an attempt to cut fire breaks to help gain control of the blaze. 

There have been no reports of injuries or structures lost at this time. 

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more about this fire.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:25:59 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:30:38 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

  • How Facebook ads target you

    How Facebook ads target you

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:55:28 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:26:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    •   
Powered by Frankly