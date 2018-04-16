Teachers hold walk-in as Cache heads back to school

Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.