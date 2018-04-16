Hollis man arrested, charged after deadly Jackson County accident

Terry Brumley has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly crash in Jackson County. (Source KSWO)

A man from Hollis has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in a death connected to a car crash in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Terry Brumley was caught in Texas. He was arrested after a November crash that ended with the death of a passenger in his car.

According to an affidavit, Brumley was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar when he crashed into the back of a truck. The passenger in his car was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Blood tests performed on Brumley later came back positive for methamphetamine and codeine.

