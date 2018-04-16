Hollis man arrested, charged after deadly Jackson County acciden - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hollis man arrested, charged after deadly Jackson County accident

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Terry Brumley has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly crash in Jackson County. (Source KSWO) Terry Brumley has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly crash in Jackson County. (Source KSWO)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A man from Hollis has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in a death connected to a car crash in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Terry Brumley was caught in Texas. He was arrested after a November crash that ended with the death of a passenger in his car.

According to an affidavit, Brumley was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar when he crashed into the back of a truck. The passenger in his car was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Blood tests performed on Brumley later came back positive for methamphetamine and codeine.

You can count on us to keep you updated on this case.

