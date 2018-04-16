Crime Stoppers tip leads to large drug bust

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Five pounds of meth off the streets in Lawton following a tip to Crime Stoppers. $70,000 in cash, over $230,000 worth of meth, along with 37 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of cocaine. Two women were arrested in connection to all the drugs found.

Penny Callahan and Robyn Houtz facing charges now because of the bust on Southwest B Avenue.

Lawton Police Special Operations found enough meth for Callahan to be charged with a felony of trafficking drugs.

"It's a gut punch to the drug dealers out there," Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Lawton Police PIO. "It knocks the air out of what they want to do by taking this large quantity away from them."

The bust is linked to a single Crime Stoppers tip from someone who knew about drug dealing in the community. After numerous interviews and leads, Lawton police served a search warrant at the beginning of April.

"We look into that initial information that we have and then we get what we can out of that," Jenkins said. "If that leads to something bigger and more detail, we are going to keep going and look as well."

Lawton police said this sends a message to citizens that you can make a difference anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers. It sends a message to drug dealer as well.

"I think after they see this, knowing that people are on alert, not just us, it'll change a lot of people's attitudes in wanting to deal with drugs," Jenkins said.

If you have a tip on a crime in southwest Oklahoma, call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or visit their website to submit an anonymous tip online. If you tip leads to an arrest and charges like this one did, you can receive a cash reward.

