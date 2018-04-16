Crime Stoppers tip leads to large drug bust - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crime Stoppers tip leads to large drug bust

(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)
Penny Callahan and Robyn Houtz (Source Lawton Police Department) Penny Callahan and Robyn Houtz (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Five pounds of meth off the streets in Lawton following a tip to Crime Stoppers. $70,000 in cash, over $230,000 worth of meth, along with 37 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of cocaine. Two women were arrested in connection to all the drugs found.

Penny Callahan and Robyn Houtz facing charges now because of the bust on Southwest B Avenue.

Lawton Police Special Operations found enough meth for Callahan to be charged with a felony of trafficking drugs.

"It's a gut punch to the drug dealers out there," Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Lawton Police PIO. "It knocks the air out of what they want to do by taking this large quantity away from them."

The bust is linked to a single Crime Stoppers tip from someone who knew about drug dealing in the community. After numerous interviews and leads, Lawton police served a search warrant at the beginning of April.

"We look into that initial information that we have and then we get what we can out of that," Jenkins said. "If that leads to something bigger and more detail, we are going to keep going and look as well."

Lawton police said this sends a message to citizens that you can make a difference anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers. It sends a message to drug dealer as well.

"I think after they see this, knowing that people are on alert, not just us, it'll change a lot of people's attitudes in wanting to deal with drugs," Jenkins said.

If you have a tip on a crime in southwest Oklahoma, call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or visit their website to submit an anonymous tip online. If you tip leads to an arrest and charges like this one did, you can receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:25:59 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:30:38 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

  • How Facebook ads target you

    How Facebook ads target you

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:55:28 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:26:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    •   
Powered by Frankly