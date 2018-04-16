LPS approves proposals for making up missed days

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -School was back in session on Monday in many districts for the first time since the two-week teacher walkout. Lawton Public Schools leaders approved a proposal to make up for the time lost in the classroom.

The district will be adding minutes to each school’s schedule starting this Thursday until May 24th. In a school board meeting on Monday everyone agreed they wanted to do what’s best for students, parents, and staff. They also talked about the importance of not going to school in the summer.

The state requires every student to have 1080 hours by the end of the school year. Today leaders in Lawton spent the time discussing a plan.

“As of Monday April 16th, the high schools need to makeup 18.33 hours and the middle schools need to make up 37.75 hours and the elementary schools are the same," Deighan said.

After discussing for about 30 minutes, the board decided to add 45 minutes to the day for all three high schools.

20 minutes will be added to the morning changing the start time from 7:45 to 7:25.

25 minutes would be added to the afternoon and dismissal will be from 2:35 to 3:00.

“We wanted to make sure our seniors graduated on time and that they were required not to come back after the graduation," Hatch said.

The new schedule would give high school students a total of 1081.17 hours.

But Middle and Elementary schools will be in session an hour longer.

For middle schools, 30 minutes will be added to the morning moving the start time from 8:30 to 8:00.

And 30 minutes will be added to the afternoon moving dismissal from 3:15 to 3:45.

Hatch said it was important that students not have to come back after Memorial Day.

“Due to a variety of plans, students going off to the military and families that are moving immediately after school we just wanted everything to be done by our original May 25th date," Hatch said.

The start time for elementary schools will move from 9:00 to 8:30, and dismissal will be at 4:15

This schedule would give middle and elementary schools a total of 1081.5 hours.

With the changes starting Thursday it will give parent and staff time to prepare.

“There will be some challenges, but we think it will be worth it in order to end the school year on time," Hatch said.

April 27th, May 4th, and May 11th will be days added for all schools in Lawton Public Schools District.

By doing this May 24th will still be the last day for teacher and students at the high school. Graduations times and dates will also remain the same.

However May 25th will be the last day for teachers and students at elementary and middle schools.

Bus routes will be adjusted as follows-20 minutes earlier for high school and 30 minutes earlier for elementary and middle school.

