String of fires wear on Jackson Co. departments

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."
A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County.
A group of young Lawton students took top prize over the weekend at a special competition in Tulsa.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
