String of fires wear on Jackson Co. departments - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

String of fires wear on Jackson Co. departments

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

JACKSON CO, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters in Jackson County battled fires in the area for their fourth day straight and for some departments, their fifth day straight.

Firefighters battled a wildfire that broke out three miles west of Altus on highway 62 around 2:45 p.m. that threatened homes and barns.

Martha's acting fire chief Matthew Rone said the consecutive fires have taken a toll on his department.

"The chief is out right now,” Rone said. “He got smoke inhalation and took a fall Saturday afternoon in a fire in the town of Martha. The rest of my guys are tired and haven't been home for more than an hour or two. Maybe try to catch a nap and take a shower to wash their eyes out."

The fires that are burning a hundred or more acres aren't just taking a toll on firefighters but county workers too. Eric Mowbray, the Emergency Manager for Jackson County, said they've had county workers assist in stopping these fires.

"We've used graders, bulldozers, track hoes,” Mowbray said. “These are a great group of guys that work on our roads every day, and they know exactly what they're doing when cutting fire breaks."

Rone said it's hard to get any rest with the fire danger being so high.

"If you do go home, you don't sleep,” he explained. “You're waiting for the tone to drop, you're waiting for that next call to come out. You're always looking because you know there is a real good chance that it's going to happen again and you're thinking 'are my trucks ready? Am I going to have guys show up? Is Everybody going to be healthy? Are we going to be able to stop this?'"

Fire officials are urging residents to avoid dragging chains and throwing cigarettes out the window because that can easily spark a fire.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:22:51 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

  • White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration

    White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:53:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

  • Grass fire stopped Monday night near Porter Hill

    Grass fire stopped Monday night near Porter Hill

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:48:49 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County. 

    A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly