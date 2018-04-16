Lawton students win competition with helmet design

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of young Lawton students took top prize over the weekend at a special competition in Tulsa.

Anthony, Jace and Logan, the three members of "Team Advanced Rescue Technologies," won first place in the Oklahoma Young Entrepreneur competition at Tulsa University.

The team won the prize for their Advance Firefighters Communications and Rescue Helmet. It's a specially designed helmet that uses thermal imaging, a heads-up display and a mic-and-speaker system.

They made the helmet to address the problems fire crews have with on-the-job communication and won $2,000 for their hard work.

