Grass fire stopped Monday night near Porter Hill

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County.
A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County.