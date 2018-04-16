Grass fire stopped Monday night near Porter Hill

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County.

It was reported around 8 p.m. about four miles south of Porter Hill on Highway 62. Comanche County emergency management says the call came out as a structure fire so crews from Porter Hill, Wichita Mountain Estates, Paradise Valley and Medicine Park raced to the scene. They knocked it down fast and it turned out no homes or buildings were threatened.

