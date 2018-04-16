Grass fire stopped Monday night near Porter Hill - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grass fire stopped Monday night near Porter Hill

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A fast response by several volunteer fire departments stopped a grass fire that broke out Monday night in northern Comanche County.

It was reported around 8 p.m. about four miles south of Porter Hill on Highway 62. Comanche County emergency management says the call came out as a structure fire so crews from Porter Hill, Wichita Mountain Estates, Paradise Valley and Medicine Park raced to the scene. They knocked it down fast and it turned out no homes or buildings were threatened.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:46:52 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

  • White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration

    White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:45:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case. (Source: WCCO/CNN)The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    •   
Powered by Frankly