UPDATE: Fire marshal investigating house fire in Lawton

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

The Lawton Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that broke out just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. It happened in the 5800 block of Northwest Dearborn Avenue. Officials tell us when they got there, the house was engulfed in flames.

Laura Speirs Streeter lives right next door. She says she woke up to a loud explosion and her house was shaking. She ran outside to find her neighbors house on fire.

"It was terrifying," she said. "I freaked out honestly. I went back inside, yelled for my husband and he came running out. We checked on the dogs and our son and made sure everything was alright with them. Then, we came out here and waited for the fire department to show up."

We're told the Red Cross came out to help the family after losing their home. No injuries were reported, but the homeowner says the family dog died in the fire.
