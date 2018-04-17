Marlow man dies while in custody of Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department

A 63-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after police said they found bomb-making materials and a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook" in his hotel room.

Oklahoma County officials are investigating after a Marlow man died while in custody.

According to multiple media reports, 63-year-old Richard Holt died after being taken to a hospital for treatment from a preexisting medical condition.

Holt was in jail after being charged with making a bomb threat in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department will conduct an investigation which will then be turned over to the District Attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.

