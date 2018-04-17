Fort Sill holds grand re-opening ceremony for Goldner Fitness Ce - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill holds grand re-opening ceremony for Goldner Fitness Center

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -In the past month and a half the Goldner Fitness Center at Fort Sill has been upgraded and redesigned into a state of the art facility. On Tuesday a ceremony was held for the grand re-opening.

There were several soldiers along with their friends and family at the opening.The facility has a variety of areas designed to enhance physical fitness, improve their techniques and strength.

It's equipped with the Alpha Warrior Rig. It's one of eight pieces of equipment in the Army and you may have seen it on the hit show American Ninja Warrior.
On Tuesday, soldiers maneuver through the challenging course in breeze.

"The course is pretty challenging," Swanson said.

Captain Brett Swanson was one of the soldiers who powered through the Alpha Warrior Rig with confidence and style.

"All in all it's not impossible if your pretty accustomed to exercising thing like that then none of the moves themselves are impossible. The difficult thing is your mental toughness," Swanson said.

Although the obstacle is challenging Swanson said it can help soldiers work on flexibility, balance and coordination.

"When it comes to doing training or conduction military operations we have to be able to physically traverse different types of obstacles and this is the gauntlet for that," Swanson said.

But that's not the only type of exercise at the facility. Today Soldiers and Marines took on a challenge going from one area of functional fitness, to the next pushing themselves to finish by lifting weights, throwing medicine balls against the wall and completing box jump workouts in under 10 minutes.

Facility Manager Stacey Oliver said functional fitness is exercise that enhances motions people do everyday.

"Picking up heavy objects from the floor putting them on shelves. It's being able to move quickly, long distances even," Oliver said.

In the past month and a half Oliver has watched the traditional gym turn into a state of the art facility.

"Several gyms have has small rooms, limited equipment to use and now that this entire facility is focused directly on nothing but functional fitness I'm just really excited to see the excitement for this type of exercise grow and just watching people get better at it," Oliver said.

"I'll probably be in here doing this a couple times a week and utilizing the rest of this gym every single day.Every single day," said Swanson.

The Goldner Fitness Center also has areas for squats TRX training, and dumbbells. The center It is only for soldiers and their families at Fort Sill.

