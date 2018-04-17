Cameron hosts discussion on diversity in the military

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of veterans came to Cameron University to hold a discussion on diversity in the military and what it means to serve.



The "Veterans for American Ideals" group spoke Tuesday afternoon, leading the discussion on the diverse backgrounds found in the military and in daily life.



Panelists included a man who came to the U-S as a refugee, and was so grateful to the country that he joined the military – and several other service members and veterans.



Group founder Scott Cooper said they wanted to put a face to the refugees, immigrants and others that find themselves stereotyped in the country – both in and outside the military.

"When you meet folks who are continuing to help build communities, be good neighbors, and really help make the country better than they found it,” he said. “Whether its at your community level, your neighborhood level or at your college level, I hope that we can have conversations like this all around the country."



Today’s discussion was held as a part of Cameron University's ongoing academic festival, "American Identities in the 21st Century."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.