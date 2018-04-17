LPD investigating stabbing

LAWTON, (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a stabbing.

We're told the man who was stabbed showed up at a hospital a little before 8.p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say he wouldn't tell them much about how it happened, but eventually said it occurred near Northwest 19th and Andrews Avenue. Detectives are now looking into it. They say the victim's wound or wounds are not life threatening.

