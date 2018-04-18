Oklahoma officers kill suspect who rammed them with his vehicle - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma officers kill suspect who rammed them with his vehicle

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(Source RNN) (Source RNN)
TISHOMINGO, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A man was shot and killed by police after ramming his vehicle into a patrol car in Tishomingo.

The incident began on Tuesday night around 8:00 when Tishomingo police and a Johnston County Sheriff's deputy responded to a family violence call. When officers arrived the male suspect rammed his vehicle into the Tishomingo police car and continued to push it backward. The two officer and the deputy fired at the man hitting him at least once. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his wounds. 

The two officers suffered minor injuries. The deputy was unhurt in the incident.

The OSBI was called in to investigate the shooting and will prepare a report which the District Attorney will review and will then decide if charges will be fired.

All three officers were placed on routine administrative leave.

