OKLAHOMA WILDFIRES: Ways you can help

Hundreds of thousands of acres across the western half of Oklahoma has burned over the past week due to historic fire weather conditions. Winds blowing 40 mph and gusting even higher has fueled uncontrollable blazes since last Thursday.

Along the way, dozens of homes have been lost, along with livestock and grassland used to feed the surviving animals. 

Many have asked how they can help, so we have put together this list with guidance from the Oklahoma Forestry Service on the best ways for people to help.

  • The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those impacted by the fires. You can go to their website, by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief or call them at 1-800-HELP NOW
  • To help with hay and livestock feed, contact the OSU Extension Offices at 405-590-0160, 405-496-9329 or 405-397-7912.
  • You can also help by donating to the following groups:
  • Many churches near the affected areas have been drop off points for donations as well.

Most groups ask that you donate money to help victims. Other donations can cause logistical issues because space for storage and manpower to move items is limited in times of crisis.

As we learn about other ways you can help, we will update this list.

