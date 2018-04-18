Wreck causes traffic issues on I-44

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle wreck at the new I-44 toll booth just north of Comanche County.

The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to respond as a second fire department to provide a second set of "Jaws of Life" to help extricate at least one patient from a vehicle.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene as well.

We have received calls from people saying traffic is backed up due to the wreck.

You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is learned about the crash.

