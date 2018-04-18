Donations pour in for Martha fire victims - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Donations pour in for Martha fire victims

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect
Donations collected for fire victims. (Source: KSWO) Donations collected for fire victims. (Source: KSWO)
MARTHA, Ok (KSWO) -

Days after a fire ravaged the small town of Martha, cleanup continues, along with efforts to help victims recover. Donations have been pouring in and just last night, the Navajo FFA Chapter raised about $18,000 that will be divided between the fire victims and crews on scene to help.

The Martha Road Baptist Church has been at the center of recovery efforts for Martha after Saturday's fire that destroyed 15 structures. Everything from food and clothes to toiletries and bedding were donated and have already been distributed.

"We've identified four families that lost everything," said Senior Pastor, Kevin Baker. "We're working with six additional families that lived on the outskirts of the fire that had extensive smoke damage in their homes.  A couple of those are so bad they can't live there. We've supplied them with cleaning supplies and gift cards to help them make those repairs and clean so they can move back into their homes."

Even students from the Navajo FFA Chapter stepped up and raised about $18,000 for the cause during Tuesday night's labor auction. That's where student basically sell eight hours of their time to anyone looking for some help. As for the idea, we're told it was a group effort.

"We had an officer meeting before school started a few days ago," said Navajo FFA Vice President Braelyn Lingle. "We talked about canceling it, but decided instead to donate all the money we make so it can benefit someone else."

Normally, that money the chapter raises would help fund their trip to the National FFA Convention. But after seeing the need in Martha, they didn't mind making a change.

"I love being able to give back and help people," Lingle said. "It makes me feel like we're actually making a difference in someone's life."

Baker says the Martha Road Baptist Church has never worked a disaster like this before, so it's been overwhelming. But to see people are getting what they need during such a crucial time makes it all worth while.

"It's allowed us as a church to demonstrate the true love of Jesus Christ," Baker said. "That's our basic mission, is to connect our community to the gospel through Jesus Christ."

In addition to what's been collected and raised through the church and FFA chapter, the Sunrise Cafe in Altus is holding a fundraising event Friday afternoon. Starting at 3:30 p.m., the cafe will serve fried catfish, hush puppies, corn, fried okra, pinto beans and a drink for just $10. Those proceeds will go straight to the fire victims.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly