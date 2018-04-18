Upgrades to a number of Lawton traffic lights

Lawton, OK (KSWO) - A handful of traffic lights across the city of Lawton are getting actuated signal upgrades.



The upgrades began Wednesday afternoon with the installation of a video detector on the light at 52nd and Quanah Parker.



The video detectors will replace the loop detectors at four other locations – the lights at Sheridan and Smith, Ft Sill Boulevard and Smith, Sheridan and I and Sheridan and D.

Officials said the upgrades will reduce congestion and the amount of time spent at red lights at these sites. They picked locations with minimal cross traffic or outdated in-ground detectors.

The upgrades are being funded through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program, made possible in part by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.