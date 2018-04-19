UPDATE: Duncan police release more information on Wednesday night shooting death

Police say a 61-year-old Duncan woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Wednesday night.

The incident happened near Alice and Linden Drive according to the Duncan Police Department.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman but say the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

