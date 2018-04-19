UPDATE: Duncan police release more information on Wednesday nigh - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Duncan police release more information on Wednesday night shooting death

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Police say a 61-year-old Duncan woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Wednesday night.

The incident happened near Alice and Linden Drive according to the Duncan Police Department. 

Officials have not released the identity of the woman but say the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if the shooting was an accident or intentional. 

You can count on us to keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

