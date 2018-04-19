Lawton student heads to D.C. for poetry contest

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton High School student will be in the nation's capitol the week of April 23rd, representing the state in a national poetry contest.

LHS senior Kristine Guerrero will be competing in the Poetry Out Loud national finals next week in Washington D.C.

The poetry recitation competition features a $20,000 prize for the national champion.

This is Guerrero's second time making it to the national finals.

On Tuesday, she and the other state champions will compete in all-day semifinal rounds -- with the top nine competitors advancing to the final competition on Wednesday.



