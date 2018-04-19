Cameron University holds event on sexual assault prevention

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Cameron University hosted an event on Wednesday called It's On Us. It's On Us is a national movement geared towards putting a stop to sexual assault.

"It's on us, our entire campus, to stop sexual assault, sexual harassment on our campus,” said Katie Hubbard, event organizer.



Hubbard said the goal of the gala was to raise awareness and educate the community on sexual abuse.



There will be several displays including the "What Were You Wearing" exhibit. It features clothing worn by survivors who were abused on a university campus, as well as their personal stories.



"It's still an issue in our culture, specifically on college campuses,’ said Hubbard. “It's very important to be addressing prevention. What are ways we can do to prevent it. What are ways we can do to give resources to people who have unfortunately gone through situations like this."



Keynote speaker, Dr. Kimberly Dickman said the key to preventing sexual abuse is in educating children at an early age.



"Sometimes that kind of freaks people out that I'm going to talk to my child about sex,” said Dickman. “But really the conversation is different when a child is four or they're fourteen or twenty-four. And really at four, it's understanding their bodies and consent."



Dickman said one in six boys is sexually assaulted before the age of 16 and the risks of sexual violence is highest amongst students ages 18 to 24 for victims and perpetrators.



Hubbard said her hope is that the event would create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and Dickman sends a message to survivors.



"It's the way we treat people,” said Hubbard. “It's kind of the way we talk. So, I hope people will understand this is a bigger issue that we have and we as a whole community need to do whatever we can to make sure that this is not happening anymore."



"It's never a victim’s fault,” said Dickman. “The second thing is there's always help. There are people here at Cameron and in your community and even further. There's someone you can talk to and get the kind of help that someone may be seeking community and even further. There's someone you can talk to and get the kind of help that someone may be seeking."

