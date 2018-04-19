Splawn pleads not guilty, goes to trial later this year

A Lawton man accused of shooting and killing his roommate in 2017 has been ordered to stand trial.

Bret Splawn has pleaded not guilty to shooting his roommate at their home on the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue. He claims it was an accident.

On Thursday, his trial date was put on the September/October docket.

He's facing a first-degree murder charge.

