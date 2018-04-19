Duncan man injured in motorcycle crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan man injured in motorcycle crash

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan man was taken to a Lawton hospital this evening after a motorcycle crash outside Elgin.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened  just before seven Thursday evening on Trail road and Spencer road.

Troopers say 65-year-old Stephen G. Jones was northbound on Trail road when he crossed the center line and left the roadway  losing control and being thrown 20 feet from the bike.

He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

OHP is investigating what caused him to crash.

