Duncan man injured in motorcycle crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan man was taken to a Lawton hospital this evening after a motorcycle crash outside Elgin.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before seven Thursday evening on Trail road and Spencer road.



Troopers say 65-year-old Stephen G. Jones was northbound on Trail road when he crossed the center line and left the roadway – losing control and being thrown 20 feet from the bike.



He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.



OHP is investigating what caused him to crash.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.