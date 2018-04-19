Gubernatorial candidates attend forum in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Candidates running for the governor's seat in Oklahoma met in Duncan Thursday to speak to residents and answer questions about their platforms.

The public forum saw the candidates answering questions submitted by the Duncan community.



The candidates touched on the state's biggest issues, like education, the budget and economic growth.



The questions were given to the candidates a week in advance, giving the gubernatorial hopefuls time to carefully consider their responses.



The forum was hosted and organized by The Oklahoma Academy, a group dedicated to informing Oklahoma citizens about political issues in a non-partisan manner.



David Stewart, the chairman of the Oklahoma Academy, says “residents are very interested in this event because many times they don't get to hear the answers to the issues real Oklahomans want to know about, and questions they've had time to think about, so it's very informative. "

