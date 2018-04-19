35th annual Apache Rattlesnake Festival kicks off

APACHE, OK (KSWO) - Apache's 35th annual rattlesnake festival is underway this weekend. Officials with the festival said they have events for the whole family.

They have a snake pit, carnival rides, food, live music, a flea market and much more. Ron Orf, the fang master, said expect to have fun.

“Come out with the idea that you’re going to have a ball,” he said. “We have good food, all kinds of food, that’s what I like. Of course, we’ll have snakes if you wanna see snakes. We’ve got lots and lots and lots of snakes. This is just a small part of it.”

The festival is on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.