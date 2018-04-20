Students "Rally For Change" against gun violence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Local students will be showing solidarity with victims of gun violence by walking to City Hall Friday, April 20th.

Students are walking in honor of victims of the 19th anniversary of the Columbine Shooting and in light of recent events in Parkland, Florida.

To start off, students will gather at Central Mall in front of Dillard's, then walk to City Hall.

There they will be met with mid-term candidates who will answer any upcoming state questions.

There will also be stations to register to vote and sign petitions.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.



