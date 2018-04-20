Local cafe raising funds for wildfire victims

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The Sunrise Cafe is hosting a special meal to raise funds for the people most affected by the massive fire that tore through the town of Martha on April 20th.

Starting at 3:30 P.M. the cafe will serve fried catfish, hush puppies, corn, fried okra, and pinto beans.

This fundraiser will last until 7:30 P.M.

Price of admission is 10 dollars, and all proceeds will go straight to fire victims.