OU professor recounts deadly Southwest Airlines flight - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OU professor recounts deadly Southwest Airlines flight

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - A social justice professor at OU says she was just two seats away from the woman who died on the tragic Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday. 

Hollie Mackey was on her way back from an education conference in New York City.
Fourty-three year old Jennifer Riordan was sitting in the window seat near her, with an 11 or 12 year old girl sitting between them. When the engine explosion broke the window, Mackey tried to pull the woman back in, and says the girl between them tried to help as well.

"I can't imagine being so young and going through that and being that calm under pressure knowing that it had to be terrifying," Mackey said. "Hopefully Jennifer knew that she wasn't alone. Whatever she was thinking, whatever she was feeling."

Mackey's husband is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, and a long-time member of OU's athletic department. He credits the fact the pilot was a naval aviator as the reason the plane landed safely. 

