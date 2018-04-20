Donation drive for NWOK fire victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An organization in Lawton is doing its part to help those affected by the fires in Northwest Oklahoma.

Angels Care Home Health is working directly with the Dewey County Sheriff's Department to collect items most people might not think of.

They said they are currently fine on water, thanks to several donations, but they things like paper towels, toilet paper and toiletries like chapstick, toothpaste and deodorant.

Branch Manager Christina Thomas said they want to do their part to help those who may be struggling right now.

"It's important for us to support our community and the underserved populations that we serve. We just wanted to spearhead that relief,” Thomas said.

Thomas said they are making it as easy as possible for the community to get involved in the donation drive.

"We are setting up a drop location here at our office, they can bring items by here, they will all be collected and delivered to the sheriff's department to be distributed,” Thomas said.

Their office is on the corner of Gore Boulevard and Northwest 52nd Street. It's open from 8 in the morning until 5 at night. Donations are also being accepted at other locations in Clinton, Oklahoma City, Altus, Broken Arrow, Tahlequah, Pryor, Muskogee, Bartlesville and Ponca City. Thomas said she's certain our community will step up and help out.

"Nobody prepares for a disaster in most cases so it's best to support each other. We collect these items, we give. If we needed something here in the Lawton community area, we would hope that other communities would help us also,” Thomas said.

The donation drive will be running until May 15th.

