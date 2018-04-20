Local teacher wears crazy outfits to engage students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local teacher wears crazy outfits to engage students

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local teacher is making learning fun, by designing crazy outfits geared to fit her lesson plans.

"Anytime I dress up or go extravagant with my outfits, as soon as my students walk in the door they see the lesson on me,” said ShaRee Castlebury, teacher. “And it makes them spark interest in whatever we're going to talk about."

On Friday, Pat Henry Elementary kindergarten teacher ShaRee Castlebury taught her class about the cycle of a butterfly. Of course, it was only fitting for her to wear a dress covered in butterflies, caterpillars and flowers.

Castlebury said going above and beyond to engage her students is something her first-grade teacher taught her.

"She changed the game with everything,” she said. “She didn't do the crazy dresses, but she made sure her lessons were extravagant, and I never forgot who she was and what she did for me to help me learn."

Castlebury said she plans her outfits a week in advance to match her lesson plan for the class. Ironically, the craziest outfit she's worn so far was a plain white dress.

"It was something they were going to draw on,” said Castlebury. “And they were like, what the ding-dong. And they thought that it was bizarre. So, when I told them no you are drawing on this dress I think it just blew their mind."

Castlebury said she plans to continue making the one of a kind outfits and educating her students by going the extra mile!

"All of these babies in here, they're so different and they learn differently,” she said. “If I can catch their individual needs and make them soar no matter where they are, it gives me hope and happiness that they can achieve."

Castlebury has been featured on Buzz Feed, Yahoo, and Daily Mail. She said her next goal is to make it as a guest on the Ellen show.

