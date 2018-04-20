Man shows up to CCMH with gunshot wound on Friday afternoon

A Lawton man showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the hospital around 4:15. The victim told police he was walking in the area of 26th and Ozmun and was shot by an unknown person. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials said they will release more information as it becomes available.

