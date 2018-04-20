Central Middle School students watch historical character interp - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Central Middle School students watch historical character interpretation

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students at Central Middle School were treated to an unusual twist on their history lessons, essentially getting a first-hand account of a story from their textbooks.

The eighth-grade history students got to listen to a historical character interpretation from the enLIVEn program.

An actor portrayed the escaped slave Robert Falls, telling the students his story and his time advocating for equal rights in the wake of the Civil War.

After the presentation, he answered any questions the students had.

EnLIVEn program director Mandee Thomas said the character interpretations gave the students an opportunity to learn from history one they wont forget any time soon.

"These are real stories from real slaves, and our actor brings such an emotional connection, she said. And when the kids can emotionally connect to a story, they're going to remember it better than if they hadn't been able to make that connection."

EnLIVEn is dedicated to giving students hands-on experiences to enrich their learning -- and creators of the program strive to put a face to the different perspectives and lifestyles not found in textbooks.

