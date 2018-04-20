31st annual Relay for Life event in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

31st annual Relay for Life event in Lawton

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People gathered at Cameron University Friday night for the annual Relay for Life event.

29 teams walked around the track at the Aggie Rec Center tonight in support of those affected by cancer.

Each team also set up themed "campsites" with games, food and other attractions -- with everything aimed at raising funds for cancer research.

It was a goal Nicole Krebs of the American Cancer Society said everyone could rally behind.

"I don't believe that you'll meet very many people who have not been touched by cancer in some way shape or form, whether its mother, father, brother, sister, neighbor, teacher, she said. So I think all of us, having that connection, we all have that, maybe, responsibility to do what we can to help survivors and others fight cancer."

The event was held indoors this year as a precaution, as organizers were aware of the overnight storm chance.

