Over 300 cars at 7th Annual Trykes and Treads Car Show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many avoided the rain Saturday and stayed indoors at the Great Plains Coliseum for the 7th Annual Trykes and Treads Car Show.

There's over 300 traditional cars, low riders, 4 by 4s, motorcycles and vintage cars.

All of the proceeds from the show will go towards purchasing therapeutic tricycles, known as AmTrykes, for disabled area children and veterans.

The participants say they're glad they can do what they love, show off their cars and motorcycles while giving back to a good cause.

"Another great worth while charity," said Grant Keck, with Lawton Antique Auto Club. "Our car club is actually sponsoring a tryke for the kids this year, so it really means a lot to us."

Linda Mask, The Chairperson of Trykes and Treads car show says this is one of AMBUCS biggest fundraisers for the year and without the support from the community, they wouldn't be able to help those with disabilities.

"A lot of the people cannot afford this equipment and the equipment that we give away, these trykes allow people that may never be able to walk to have the independence to have that tryke to build the mobility and in some cases," said Mask. "They can walk after they have the tryke over a period of time."

If you missed the car show Saturday, don't worry you can still go by the Coliseum Sunday from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. There will also be an awards show at the end. It cost $10 to get in. Kids 12 and under are free.

