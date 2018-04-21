Local Boy Scouts earn merit badges at fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local Boy Scouts earn merit badges at fair

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local boy scouts participated in the annual Merit Badge University Fair on Saturday at Cameron University.
Cameron instructors and First Alert Chief Meteorologist Austin Bowling volunteered to help the scouts get one step closer to receiving their merit badges.

"I'll use this for the rest of my life basically and it's all like learning stuff that's really going to help, but I don't know if I could've taken it anywhere else except for Boy Scouts,” said Parker Lynn, boy scout.

Lynn was one of 80 boy scouts at the Merit Badge University Fair. He serves as a librarian in his troop.

However, on Saturday he was the one learning something new to earn his merit badges and eventually his eagle patch in emergency preparedness and personnel management.

"It's teaching us about credit cards and debit cards, interest and if you were to loan things how much money would you actually need to pay back,” said Lynn.

Scouts also rotated through other sessions including robotics and fun topics like the reptile and amphibian study

Some older scouts even stepped up to teach during the sessions. Which is what University Coordinator Sean Bateman said was his hope for scouts to gain more knowledge on a subject they are interested in.

“And perhaps that will be the seed of something that will grow into a major in college or a future career,” said Bateman.

As for Lynn he said it will take him 13 more weeks to receive his personal management badge. While he's waiting he encourages other teens like himself to follow in his footsteps.

"You get to learn about things that could help you for your future,” said Lynn. “And you just get to do things that you probably never be able to do unless you join Boy Scouts. That's what's great about doing this stuff. I love it so much."

If you would like more information on the Boy Scouts of America, you can contact the Lawton office at 580-357-3633.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly