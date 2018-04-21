Local Boy Scouts earn merit badges at fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local boy scouts participated in the annual Merit Badge University Fair on Saturday at Cameron University.

Cameron instructors and First Alert Chief Meteorologist Austin Bowling volunteered to help the scouts get one step closer to receiving their merit badges.

"I'll use this for the rest of my life basically and it's all like learning stuff that's really going to help, but I don't know if I could've taken it anywhere else except for Boy Scouts,” said Parker Lynn, boy scout.

Lynn was one of 80 boy scouts at the Merit Badge University Fair. He serves as a librarian in his troop.

However, on Saturday he was the one learning something new to earn his merit badges and eventually his eagle patch in emergency preparedness and personnel management.

"It's teaching us about credit cards and debit cards, interest and if you were to loan things how much money would you actually need to pay back,” said Lynn.

Scouts also rotated through other sessions including robotics and fun topics like the reptile and amphibian study

Some older scouts even stepped up to teach during the sessions. Which is what University Coordinator Sean Bateman said was his hope for scouts to gain more knowledge on a subject they are interested in.

“And perhaps that will be the seed of something that will grow into a major in college or a future career,” said Bateman.

As for Lynn he said it will take him 13 more weeks to receive his personal management badge. While he's waiting he encourages other teens like himself to follow in his footsteps.

"You get to learn about things that could help you for your future,” said Lynn. “And you just get to do things that you probably never be able to do unless you join Boy Scouts. That's what's great about doing this stuff. I love it so much."

If you would like more information on the Boy Scouts of America, you can contact the Lawton office at 580-357-3633.

