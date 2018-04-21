Customers get screenings at Walmart Wellness Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Walmart customers got a chance to get free health information and screenings at the second Wellness Day of the year. The Wellness event is held twice a year in Lawton. Customers can access free health and information like blood pressure testing, diabetes screenings, and low-cost immunizations.

Store Manager Tim Krius said the event is an easy way to put your health first.

"There are reasons people don't get out on their own most of the times to do stuff. Because of the convenience of Walmart, you are already shopping here. Take a few moments to stop by. This takes a few minutes to do a blood pressure check and a diabetes check, things like that," Krius said.

Walmart Wellness Day has provided more than two million free screenings to people across the country and help customers uncover health problems.

