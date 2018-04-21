Two men hurt in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say two men were taken to the hospital following a shooting. Police were called out to the scene at Northwest 3rd and Northwest Euclid Avenue around 6:20 on Saturday. They found the men with gunshot wounds. No word on the victim's conditions at this time.

Lawton police said there are no known suspects, and witnesses were interviewed Saturday night.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO or visit their website to submit an anonymous online.

