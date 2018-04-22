Beautiful Day Foundation deliver cakes to spread love - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A local organization in Duncan is spreading love and positivity across town by passing out free cakes. It's all part of Beautiful Day Foundation's Cake-A-Palooza event to honor Beautiful Day observed on April 3 in Oklahoma.

"This is the way we celebrate by blasting our communities with love through all these cakes,” said Leah Miller, co-founder.

Leah Miller and Michele Johnson know what it means to put the love in the saying 'love your neighbor.'

The two founders created Beautiful Day Foundation in 2013. It is dedicated to throwing birthday parties for kids and creating a supportive community for widows. This is the second year of their Cake-A-Palooza event.

Last year they delivered over 3,000 cakes and hope to top that this year by giving out 7,500 cakes to celebrate those in the community.

"So, we got them icing, we're putting sprinkles on them, we're boxing them up and they're actually going out even today delivering out to our community,” said Michele Johnson, co-founder. “Just to random people saying thank you so much for what you're doing."

Some of those people include teachers, police officers and firefighters.

"Any of those groups that serve,” said Miller. “That their constant job is serving, that can be a thankless job at times. And we figure a cake showing up is a nice way to say thank you."

They both say their hope is the message on the box, "The day you were born was a beautiful day," will last all week long.

"We're hoping just a whole week of positive feelings and a lot of icing,” said Miller. “And just injecting the positiveness and love into our communities,” said Johnson. “The places that we live we know what that does just a positive ripple for all the communities that we're in and that's just good for everyone."

The cake giveaway will continue until Friday, or until they run out of cakes. If you would like to volunteer to decorate or deliver cakes you can contact Beautiful Day Foundation on their Facebook page.

