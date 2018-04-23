Pedestrian hit by train in Grady County

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - Authorities are investigating a fatal train accident that happened Sunday night around 7:30 P.M.

According to The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just a half mile west of Chickasha on Union Pacific Railroad Property.

OHP is receiving help from the Grady County Sheriffs Department and the Chickasha Police Department for the investigation into this incident.

So far very few details have been released, although authorities have confirmed the victim is a male.

His identity is being held until next of kin is notified.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.