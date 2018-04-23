Voting for National Future Chefs Challenge begins today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fifth grader in Lawton needs your help winning a cooking competition, and on-line voting starts Monday, April 23rd.

Pioneer Park 5th grader Julissa Rocha co-won the local competition last month with her Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps and Tofu Caprese Skewers.

Julissa is now one of the top five semifinalists in the National Future Chefs challenge.

More than 2,600 students originally submitted recipes for this competition.

To watch Julissa's cooking entry and vote for her, follow this link.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.