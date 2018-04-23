Police investigating homicide following weekend shooting

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -Lawton Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting that left a teenager dead. It happened Saturday night on Northwest 3rd Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police have now confirmed that one of the two victims died from his injuries at a hospital in Oklahoma City after being shot. The other victim remains in the hospital and officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

"After we got a call from the hospital in Oklahoma City that one of the victims did pass away we determined at this point it be a homicide investigation," Jenkins said.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim who died because he is 17-years old. The other victims name is also not being released, but police said he is an adult male.The investigation is on-going and police said working these type of incidents are always tough.

"It does bring a sense of urgency to The Lawton Police Department we don't want ever to see someone lose their life to some senseless violence that occurs here and so we always encourage people to know anything or if they see anything, or have any kind of inkling that happened call us and let us know. We want the person in custody just as much as the family and everybody involved and wants them in custody as well too," Jenkins said.

While police said they have no motives or leads in the case they are speaking to a person of interest in the shooting. They're asking the community for help to bring closure to the family.

"Any small detail that you have to give us is important. To you it may seem like it is not important, it may be small and unimportant. But to us it's very important we want those tips, they could lead to something," Jenkins said.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit a tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.