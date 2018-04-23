Police investigating homicide following weekend shooting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating homicide following weekend shooting

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -Lawton Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting that left a teenager dead. It happened Saturday night on Northwest 3rd Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police have now confirmed that one of the two victims died from his injuries at a hospital in Oklahoma City after being shot. The other victim remains in the hospital and officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

"After we got a call from the hospital in Oklahoma City that one of the victims did pass away we determined at this point it be a homicide investigation," Jenkins said.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim who died because he is 17-years old. The other victims name is also not being released, but police said he is an adult male.The investigation is on-going and police said working these type of incidents are always tough.

"It does bring a sense of urgency to The Lawton Police Department we don't want ever to see someone lose their life to some senseless violence that occurs here and so we always encourage people to know anything or if they see anything, or have any kind of inkling that happened call us and let us know. We want the person in custody just as much as the family and everybody involved and wants them in custody as well too," Jenkins said.

While police said they have no motives or leads in the case they are speaking to a person of interest in the shooting. They're asking the community for help to bring closure to the family.

"Any small detail that you have to give us is important. To you it may seem like it is not important, it may be small and unimportant. But to us it's very important we want those tips, they could lead to something," Jenkins said.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit a tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly